PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This November, Portlanders will decide if they want to drastically change the city’s form of government.

The changes proposed by the charter commission would increase the number of city commissioners from five to 12, elected by district. A city manager would oversee bureaus, instead of the commissioners as it is now. And there would be a new way to elect commissioners — ranked choice voting.

But even some who see the current commission form of government as dysfunctional are not all in with this proposal. That includes Andrew Hoan, CEO of the Portland Business Alliance — the largest business advocacy organization in the region and Portland’s Chamber of Commerce with 1900 members.

Hoan filed a lawsuit against the city auditor and city elections officer to stop this proposal from getting to the voters in its current form. Watch his full interview in the video player above.