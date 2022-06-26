PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In November, Portlanders will vote on drastic changes to Portland’s form of government, from adding more commissioners to changing the mayor’s role to hiring a manager to run city bureaus.

The charter review happens once every 10 years. Pride Northwest Executive Director Debra Porta is on the Charter Commission.

Watch her statement in this week’s Give Me a Minute.

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com.