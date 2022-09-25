PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Lori Chavez-DeRemer is a businesswoman, former Mayor of Happy Valley and now the republican candidate running for the newly re-drawn 5th Congressional District in Oregon.

She’s running against Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner of Central Oregon in a district that runs from Portland to Bend and leans slightly Democratic.

The polls say this race is close with the balance of power in the U.S. House on the line.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer returned this week to Eye on NW Politics

