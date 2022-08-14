PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sherry Hall is running for a sixth term as Clackamas County Clerk this November. It’s a position she’s held for 20 years.

Hall’s opponent is Multnomah County Elections Senior Program Specialist Catherine McMullen, who lives in Clackamas County. She’s been with Multnomah County Elections since 2015.

McMullen has an Executive Masters Degree from the Hatfield School of Government at Portland State University and a Master’s Degree from the University of Washington.

She began her public service career as a public librarian.

McMullen spoke with KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie this week about her campaign. Watch the full interview in the video player above.