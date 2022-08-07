PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be a new Clark County sheriff in town come November — but who will it be? Currently, chief criminal deputy John Horch leads the pack.

Horch, a resident of Felida, was the top vote-getter in Tuesday’s primary. He’ll be running against Rey Reynolds, a corporal with the Vancouver Police Department, in November. They are looking to succeed two-term sheriff Chuck Atkins.

Horch sat down on Zoom to talk with KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie about his campaign for Clark County sheriff. Watch the full video in the player above.