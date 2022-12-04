PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clark County will have a new sheriff in January after Chief Criminal Deputy John Horch defeated Vancouver Police Corporal Rey Reynolds to win the top job.

Horch has been with Clark County for more than 30 years and will lead in a time of transition for the sheriff’s office amid concerns on the oversight of the Clark County Jail.

Horch joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the recent vote to take control of the county jail away from the sheriff’s office, policy changes amid the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office use of force investigation involving a Black detainee and the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in law enforcement.