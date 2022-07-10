PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Melanie Billings-Yun is the co-chair of the 20-member charter commission that came up with the proposed changes to Portland’s form of government.

The charter commission changes would increase the number of commissioners from 5 to 12 representing four districts.

A city manager would be hired to run bureaus instead of individual commissioners as it is now, and the commissioners would be elected by a system called ranked-choice voting.

Billings-Yun joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the proposal. Watch her full interview in the video player above.