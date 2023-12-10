Rene Gonzalez is in his first term on the Portland City Council

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — First-term Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez is running for Portland mayor in 2024.

He has worked in Portland City Hall since January, after defeating incumbent Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in November 2022. He is a small business owner and lawyer who calls himself a centrist in the Portland political landscape.

Commissioner Gonzalez joined Eye on Northwest Politics this week for an exclusive broadcast interview after his campaign announcement, touching on his reasons for running for mayor, the new charter reform concerning city government and whether he sees the mayoral office as a stepping stone towards the governor’s office.

Additionally, he discusses the criticism of his delay in expanding Portland Street Response, his support from Portland business owners for his active interest in getting drug users off the streets and campers out of downtown, and why he repeatedly leaves city council meetings before they end.

