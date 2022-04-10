PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mike Erickson has run for office four times, twice for the Oregon legislature and twice more for Congress.

The last time Erickson ran was in 2008. He owns a successful supply chain and logistics management company and several other lucrative enterprises.

So why is he vying for office again, this time for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District?

Erickson joined Eye on Northwest Politics to answer this question and more. Watch his full interview with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie in the video player above.