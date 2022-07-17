PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Plans to build a new Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River got a boost this week when the Portland and Vancouver City Council signed off on the project.

There’s still a long way to go but there seems to be a better chance this time around than when plans for the Columbia River Crossing project collapsed nearly a decade ago.

Greg Johnson is program administrator of the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program. He’s been an executive on major infrastructure projects in Maryland and Michigan, including early work on the Gordie Howe Bridge connecting Michigan to Canada.

Johnson joined Eye on NW Politics to discuss the program. Watch his full interview above.