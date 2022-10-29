PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This midterm election is unlike any we’ve seen in generations in Oregon and Southwest Washington.

There are a number of congressional seats up for grabs, critical measures are on the ballot in Oregon, and of course, there will be a new governor in the state of Oregon.

In this special hour-long Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News’ Ken Boddie is joined by Dana Haynes, a political analyst and the managing editor at Pamplin Media. Haynes helped break down these races and the major questions facing voters during these midterm elections.

The general election for the midterms is Tuesday, Nov. 8.