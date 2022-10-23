Christine Drazan sat for this interview on Friday, October 21, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christine Drazan could become Oregon’s first Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh was the state’s chief executive from 1979-1987.

Drazan, the former House minority leader from Canby, is riding a wave of voter discontent, especially regarding homelessness and crime.

And the 3-way race for Oregon governor — taking on Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson — is changing the traditional political dynamic this time around.

Drazan talked about the issues she sees, her views on statewide measures, why she led a walkout of legislators to block multiple bills and her vision for where Oregon should go during this one-on-one interview with Eye On Northwest Politics host Ken Boddie.

Watch the full Eye on NW Politics above.