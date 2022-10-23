PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Christine Drazan could become Oregon’s first Republican governor since Vic Atiyeh was the state’s chief executive from 1979-1987.

Drazan, the former House minority leader from Canby, is riding a wave of voter discontent, especially regarding homelessness and crime.

And the 3-way race for Oregon governor — taking on Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson — is changing the traditional political dynamic this time around.

Oregon GOP gubernatorial nominee Christine Drazan during an interview on Eye on Northwest Politics, October 23, 2022 (KOIN)
Drazan talked about the issues she sees, her views on statewide measures, why she led a walkout of legislators to block multiple bills and her vision for where Oregon should go during this one-on-one interview with Eye On Northwest Politics host Ken Boddie.

