Eye on NW Politics: PPA President Sgt. Aaron Schmautz

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland Police Association’s new president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, talks about the issues facing the police union.

However, this interview was taped before news of Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s lawsuit against the union broke.

The lawsuit alleges the Portland Police Association and its former president leaked information in the spring of 2021 that intentionally misidentified her as a suspect in a hit-and-run. The union’s former president, Brian Hunzeker, resigned after being connected to the leak.

KOIN 6 News reached out to Schmautz for a statement; he said he had “no comment” on the Hardesty lawsuit.