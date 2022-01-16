Eye on NW Politics: Rep. Christine Drazan

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s a crowded race for Oregon governor as current Democrat Gov. Kate Brown has reached the term limit.

One of the most prominent Republicans trying to move into the governor’s mansion is Rep. Christine Drazan. Drazan is a 4th-generation Oregonian from the Canby area, representing House District 39 in Clackamas County.

She served as minority leader in the Oregon House from 2019 to November 2021, stepping down from her leadership position to focus on her bid for governor.

In a Zoom sit down with Eye on Northwest Politics, KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie asked Drazan questions on a variety of topics, including redistricting, fundraising, legislative priorities and what chance a republican governor might have at working alongside a Democrat-majority legislature.

A Republican has not served as governor in Oregon since Victor Atiyeh held the spot for two terms in the 1980s. When asked why she thought 2022 could be different, Drazan said “we’ve had a decade of Democrat control in the legislature, in the governor’s office — it hasn’t resulted in the utopia that was promised.”

She pointed to the rising cost of living, taxes, crime rates and homelessness as the results of Democratic leadership.

“The Democrat ideas for how to address our state’s future haven’t solved any of these problems,” Drazan said.

“It will be the people of Oregon who make a determination for what our future looks like,” she added.