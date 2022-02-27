PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The new majority leader of the Oregon House of Representatives, Rep. Julie Fahey, joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics.

Fahey was elected to her position just before the current short legislative session. Her district includes West Eugene and Junction City.

She’s a former chair of the Lane County Democratic Party and former treasurer of the Oregon Democratic Party.

Fahey is now the chair of the House Committee on Housing and discussed homelessness, affordable housing and bipartisanship.

