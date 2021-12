PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden joins Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the latest issues facing Oregon and the nation.

As the chair of the U.S. Senate’s finance committee, he talks about Congress raising the nation’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion, government spending and what it means for the nation’s financial future.

Wyden also talks about the $1.7 trillion “Build Back Better” bill that’s hung up in Congress, the investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and more.