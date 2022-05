PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the state official in charge of Oregon’s elections, making sure they’re secure and accurate.

She’s a native Oregonian and a Democrat who has served in both the House and the Senate.

Fagan joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the new postmark rule, election integrity and the blurry barcodes on some Clackamas County ballots. Watch her full interview in the video player above.