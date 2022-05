PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A father is still grieving over the loss of his son, Jemare Manns, who was shot and killed in 2021 after a stray bullet struck him at a house party in Southeast Portland.

He was 21 years old.

As Portland deals with an unprecedented wave of gun violence, Jerry Manns has an urgent plea in this week’s Give Me a Minute.

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com