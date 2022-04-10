PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — You may not know Carrick Flynn, but you have probably seen the ads promoting his candidacy for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District.

A native of Vernonia and a Democrat, Flynn attended Oxford University in England and founded an organization dedicated to issues related to artificial intelligence. He got his law degree from Yale, has a degree in economics from the University of Oregon and has been on the research faculty at Georgetown University.

According to his website, he has advised the federal government on technology and pandemic-related issues.

Flynn joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss his policy positions and plans if elected. Watch his full interview with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie in the video player above.