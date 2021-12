PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- The site of the former dog track, Multnomah Greyhound Park, opened once again Sunday -- but this time as a temporary COVID-19 mass vaccination site.

The site, located at 944 Northeast 223rd Avenue in Wood Village, is one of nearly a dozen that the Oregon Health Authority is opening around the state in December. It will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday.