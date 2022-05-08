County's approach to mental health, addiction crises 'almost criminal,' candidate says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sharia Mayfield, an employment rights attorney and an adjunct privacy rights professor at Willamette University, is running for Multnomah County chair.

Three candidates for the position are current Multnomah County commissioners, and Mayfield is one of two outsiders running for the office.

Mayfield was a National Security advisor for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and served two years as an assistant attorney general for the Oregon Department of Justice.

She joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the upcoming election. Watch her full interview in the video player above.