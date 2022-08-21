PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Norm Frink is a former Chief Prosecutor in Multnomah County and an outspoken critic of the current way cases are handled in the county.

In this week’s “Give Me A Minute,” Frink calls out current Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt and notes how relatively few cases, 6,000, were prosecuted in the county in 2021. Frink noted the county prosecuted 25,000 criminal cases in 2011.

“We need new leadership and change policies in the court, city hall and the county. It’s a crisis caused by bad choices from people who should know better,” he said.

Watch the video for his full commentary.