PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tax season is upon us and that impacts American families in different ways.

Juan Carlos Ordóñez is the communications director for the Oregon Center for Public Policy.

In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Ordóñez says an automated, free tax filing system would benefit all Americans, especially low-income families.

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com