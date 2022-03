PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One of Oregon’s most prominent citizens and political operatives died March 13.

Gerry Frank was former Sen. Mark Hatfield’s long-time chief of staff and knew more about Oregon politics than just about anybody.

In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Kerry Tymchuk, executive director of the Oregon Historical Society, reflects on Frank’s legacy.

Frank was 98 years old.