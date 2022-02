PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — ODOT is planning to put tolls along I-205 near the Abernethy and Tualatin River Bridges by the year 2025.

In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Patrick Donaldson — board member of the Wilsonville Chamber of Commerce — says, “Let’s think this through.”

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com