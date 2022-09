PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez picked up two notable endorsements this week, the union representing Portland firefighters, and the Portland Police Association.

It’s significant because he’s running against incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who oversees the fire bureau.

Gonzalez, a tech company owner and business strategist, returned to “Eye on NW Politics” to talk about his campaign to win Portland City Council position three.