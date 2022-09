PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The late Matthew Prophet was superintendent of Portland Public Schools from 1982 to 1992.

He was the city’s first Black school superintendent, and many say, the most effective.

Long-time educator, activist and now family therapist Lurlene Shamsud-Din is leading a group looking to name the PPS headquarters or another prominent school building after Prophet.

Shamsud-Din is this week’s “Give Me a Minute” segment.

