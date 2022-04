PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In this week’s Give Me a Minute, Lew Church, the coordinator of the Portland Gray Panthers talks about why he feels gun violence needs to be dealt with now.

Church is also a long-time gun control advocate who says seniors have a stake in stemming the rise in gun violence. Watch his full statement in the video player above.

If you are interested in delivering your thoughts on-air on politics in the Northwest, email nwpolitics@koin.com