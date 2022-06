PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland city auditor is in charge of calling out government waste and making sure taxpayer money is spent properly.

The auditor oversees about 50 employees with a budget of around $11 million. Simone Rede was elected city auditor in May, succeeding Mary Hull Cabellero who declined to seek a third term.

Rede joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her vision for the job when she takes the helm in January. Watch her full interview in the video player above.