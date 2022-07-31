PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The eyes of the nation are on Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Clark County.

Six-term Republican incumbent Jaime Herrera Beutler faces a tough challenge from members of her own party. One of two Washington state congresspersons who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump, Herrera Beutler’s congressional race is viewed as a referendum on Trump’s continued influence on the GOP.

Herrera Beutler spoke with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie by zoom from Washington, D.C., earlier this week. Watch her full interview in the video player above.