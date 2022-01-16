Jordan Schnitzer on reviving Portland’s downtown businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Philanthropist, real estate entrepreneur and prolific art collector Jordan Schnitzer joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie for a sit-down interview on Eye on Northwest Politics.

Schnitzer is from one of Portland’s wealthiest families and is a leading patron of the arts in Oregon.

He spoke during the interview on the state of downtown Portland and how businesses can coordinate with metro leaders to revive the city’s economy.

“There isn’t anyone in the downtown community, or across any of the counties, that isn’t feeling aghast at the sadness of what had been a beacon nationally of a vibrant downtown to what we have today,” Schnitzer said. “I think there’s complete dismay and sadness.”

