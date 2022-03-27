PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Vadim Mozyrsky fled Ukraine in 1979 to start a new life in the United States.

The Jewish refugee from Kyiv is an administrative law judge who has become a community activist. Mozyrsky is involved in everything from the Goose Hollow Neighborhood Association to the Portland Charter Commission to the police Citizen Review Committee.

Mozyrsky, who’s challenging Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty for her spot on the city council, was asked to leave the committee by fellow CRC members amid “conflict of interest” allegations. He told KOIN 6 News in early March that he received an ultimatum to leave because of a disagreement over e-mail exchanges.

Mozyrsky defended his record on Eye on NW Politics and discussed the upcoming election along with the situation in Ukraine now.