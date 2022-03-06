PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The director of Multnomah County’s Joint Office of Homeless Services is stepping down.

Marc Jolin, the head of the county’s coordination on homeless efforts with Portland, will be replaced on an interim basis by Shannon Singleton. Singleton is the former head of homeless service provider JOIN. She recently withdrew her candidacy for Multnomah County chair to join the county’s homeless effort.

Current Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury is the chief executive officer of the county, setting policy and priorities.

Kafoury is also a member of a prominent Portland family — her mother, the late Gretchen Kafoury, was a Portland and Multnomah County commissioner.

Kafoury, who co-founded JOHS, joined KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie on Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the county’s response to homelessness, affordable housing and mask mandates.