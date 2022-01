PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Knute Buehler was the last Republican nominee for Oregon’s governor — but now the Central Oregon resident is no longer a member of the GOP.

Buehler said he was renouncing the party after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and recently endorsed independent candidate Betsy Johnson’s run for Oregon governor.

Buehler joined Eye on Northwest Politics to share his thoughts on what’s in store for Republicans and Democrats in Oregon.