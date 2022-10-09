PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Democrat Tina Kotek was Oregon’s longest-serving Speaker of the Oregon House, serving 9 years from 2013 to earlier this year when she left the leadership position to concentrate on her race for governor.

Now, she finds herself in a tight race with Republican Christine Drazan. Former Democrat and now unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson is behind in the current polls, but remains a formidable presence.

A Republican hasn’t been governor since Vic Atiyeh in the eighties.

Tina Kotek was the first of three weeks of interviews with the gubernatorial candidates.

