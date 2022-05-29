PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –Former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek won the democratic nomination for governor by a landslide — 56-percent of the vote compared to 32% for her closest challenger, Treasurer Tobias Read.

Now, Kotek’s attention turns to the November election, a historic race where she will face two other women: Republican Christine Drazan and former Democrat, now unaffiliated candidate, Betsy Johnson.

Kotek joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the upcoming election. Watch her full interview in the video player above.