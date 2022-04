PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle is running for the state’s 4th Congressional District, which is being vacated by retiring Rep. Peter DeFazio.

Hoyle is a Democrat from Springfield and a former House majority leader.

Hoyle joined Eye on NW Politics to discuss the upcoming election, Oregon’s economic recovery and workforce development. Watch the full interview with KOIN 6 anchor Ken Boddie in the video player above.