PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could have an impact in Oregon, despite state law protecting abortion access.

Oregon is expected by some to become a destination for women seeking abortions.

Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the Columbia Willamette joined Eye on Northwest Politics to talk about the court’s ruling and what it means for Oregon.

