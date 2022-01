PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Loretta Smith is throwing her name into the ring for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District.

Smith, a well-known name in Portland politics, served on U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden’s staff for 21 years and served on the Multnomah County Commissions from 2011 through 2018. She has also run twice for Portland City Council, including most recently in 2020, narrowly losing to Dan Ryan.

Smith talks about the campaign, her priorities if she should win the election and more.