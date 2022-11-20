PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The eyes of the nation were on Washington state’s 3rd Congressional District as Republicans looked to regain control of the House. But while the GOP ultimately recouped power, it wasn’t because of the southwest Washington election.

The 3rd District was in Republican hands for more than a decade with Jaime Herrera Beutler who was ousted in the primary.

Early in the campaign, it looked like Trump-backed Republican Joe Kent would keep the district red. Then political novice and Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez won the primary and the election – flipping a red House district blue.

Fresh off her victory in Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, auto shop owner Gluesenkamp Perez joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her victory.