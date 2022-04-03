PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Jamie McLeod-Skinner is running for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, challenging Congressman Kurt Schrade in the newly redrawn district.

The district includes parts of Clackamas, Multnomah, Deschutes, Linn, Benton, Marion and Jefferson counties.

McLeod-Skinner, a Democrat from Central Oregon, has worked as an attorney, emergency response coordinator and Education Service District board member in the past. While working as an interim city manager in Talent, she led the disaster recovery team amid the devastating wildfire season.

She ran for Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District in 2018, losing to Republican Greg Walden, and for Secretary of State in 2020, losing the race to Shemia Fagan.

