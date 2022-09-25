PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Polls indicate the race for Oregon’s 5th congressional district is a tight one.

The 5th district — which was redrawn after the 2020 census — stretches from Portland to Bend. Its congressional race pits Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner, who upset seven-term Democrat Congressman Kurt Schrader in the primary, against Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer, the former Mayor of Happy Valley.

McLeod-Skinner, a small business owner, former city manager and school board member from Central Oregon, returned to Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss her campaign.

