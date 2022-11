PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Multnomah County chair is the county’s chief executive, overseeing a three billion dollar budget covering public health, jails, libraries, housing and more.

Current county chair Deb Kafoury is term-limited out.

Emergency room physician and current county commissioner Sharon Meieran is running against fellow commissioner Jessica Vega-Pederson for the job.

Meieran joined Ken Boddie on Eye on NW Politics.

