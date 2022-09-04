PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro recently released a report saying it has gotten 1,600 people into permanent housing — almost 25% of people living on the streets.

Metro says they’ve helped more than 9,000 avoid eviction, created more than 500 year-round shelter beds and helped 159 people find jobs.

Metro is the tri-county regional government that oversees regional planning, the Oregon Zoo, the Expo Center, Portland’s Center for the Arts, Solid Waste Recycling and much more.

Ken Boddie was joined by Metro Council President Lynn Peterson to talk about all things Metro.

