Mike Erickson, Andrea Salinas vie for Oregon's new seat in Congress

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Mike Erickson is the Republican candidate in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. A recent poll has him leading 47-39 over Democratic candidate Andrea Salinas, with 13% undecided.

Erickson talked about the campaign on Eye on Northwest Politics.

Watch the full interview with anchor Ken Boddie.