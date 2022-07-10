PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When it comes to changing Portland’s form of government what seemed like a slam dunk may turn out to be a missed lay-up.

The Portland Charter Commission unveiled its proposal to change the city’s form of government, and even supporters of change are not happy with this particular plan.

The charter commission changes would increase the number of commissioners from 5 to 12 representing four districts.

A city manager would be hired to run bureaus instead of individual commissioners as it is now, and the commissioners would be elected by a system called ranked-choice voting.

Vadim Mozyrsky, a federal administrative law judge and recent city council candidate, is one of the people opposing the proposed changes. He joined Eye on NW Politics to discuss why.

