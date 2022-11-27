PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Term-limited Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese is stepping down at the end of December. But before he goes, the former Portland police chief is tasked with making sure the county is ready for Measure 114, which goes into effect Dec. 8.

Measure 114 would require a permit from local law enforcement to purchase a gun, increase background checks and firearms training, and would limit gun magazines to ten rounds.

After the Measure 114 passed during the 2022 midterm election cycle, several sheriffs in Oregon announced they are not going to enforce aspects of the gun reform.

Sheriff Reese joined Eye on Northwest Politics to discuss the measure, explaining, “There is uncertainty and I’m going to ask for people’s patience as we move forward with this new process it may need some additional delays in the permitting and I’m going to just ask people to be patient as we staff up.”