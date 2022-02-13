On the record with Tina Kotek

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s turning into a crowded race in the Democratic and Republican primaries to become Oregon’s next governor.

However, Tina Kotek is hoping to make a breakout.

The Democrat served a record nine years as Oregon’s House Speaker. The Portland resident resigned from the House in January to focus on her bid for governor, as current Gov. Kate Brown is term-limited out.

On Eye on Northwest Politics, Kotek explains why she stepped down earlier, her views on how the state should be spending its extra cash, the approaching end to Oregon’s indoor mask mandate and much more.