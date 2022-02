PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Bill Sizemore is the latest Republican primary candidate to launch a campaign for Oregon governor.

More than 20 years ago, he lost to Democrat John Kitzhaber, but has Oregon changed enough so that Sizemore has a better chance this time around?

Sizemore talks to Ken Boddie on that, his priorities should he be elected as governor, his past financial troubles and much more.