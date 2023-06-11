PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sunday marks the sixth week since the walkout by Republican lawmakers started in the Oregon Senate.

Nine Republican senators and one independent have refused to show up since May 3, preventing a quorum and any bills from passing.

Some of those bills include public school budgets.

Dana Haynes, editor-in-chief at Pamplin Media Group, explains it’s possible public school budgets could stay tied up in Salem as long as the Oregon GOP Senate walkout continues.

